An investigation by Cumbria police has found that no historic abuse crimes were committed at a home in Kendal.

The probe follows an apology issued by the Diocese of Carlisle to a man who claimed his wife had suffered historic abuse at the diocese's former St Monica's Maternity home.

The home was operated by the diocese between 1918 and 1970, based from 1933 at a property on Dalton Drive. The home closed on 9 June 1970.

The investigation, carried out by detectives at Westmorland and Furness CID, involved a review of all available evidence.

Police also carried out enquiries, which included contact with staff at the cemetery, interested parties, the relevant diocese and the local authority.

Officers followed up and focussed on concerns raised and found no evidence of criminal activity.

A joint statement from Westmorland and Furness Council and Cumberland Council said: “During this time period families often didn’t have sufficient resources to pay for a funeral. Consequently, burials in unpurchased or public graves were fairly common.

“Whilst our records do not contain the causes of death for those buried at Parkside Cemetery, the council does hold records of who is buried there and these are publicly available.

“If anyone thinks they, or a relative, spent time at St Monica’s and would like to find out more, they can get in touch with the Information Governance Service at Westmorland and Furness Council at: information.governance@westmorlandandfurness.gov.uk.”

A statement from the Diocese of Carlisle said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Hindley and his family after he came forward with accounts of historical abuse suffered by his wife, Judith, and which centre on the Diocese of Carlisle’s former St Monica’s Maternity Home.

"It is shocking to learn of such mistreatment, and we offer our sincere apologies and deepest sympathy to Mr Hindley and his family.

"Huge trust will have been placed on those who supported the young women and girls at St Monica’s, and we are truly sorry if that trust was breached in the care of Mrs Hindley and her baby, Stephen, leading to her long-term mental health issues.

"Our Diocesan Safeguarding Adviser reached out to Mr Hindley at the earliest opportunity, and he has since made contact to detail the account of his wife’s treatment at the home and the lasting impact it has had.

"We are grateful for him coming forward and fully appreciate how difficult and upsetting a process this continues to be for him and his family.

"We are committed to continue to work alongside Mr Hindley as he seeks answers and furthermore, we are fully prepared to cooperate with other statutory agencies as necessary."

