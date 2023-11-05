Dispersal order extended in Carlisle after anti-social behaviour

A second dispersal order has been authorised in Carlisle City Centre following continued incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The order will be in place from 2:42pm on Sunday 5 November until midnight.

The dispersal order gives officers extra powers to ask individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return - if they return, they risk being arrested.

It is the second notice to be placed on the wider city this weekend as many celebrated Bonfire Night festivities. 12 dispersal orders were also issued to individuals to leave the area and not return.

Officers also carried out 13 stop searches with one male found in possession of Cannabis and a number of fireworks seized. A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage has been released under investigation.

Inspector Andy Leather from the Carlisle Neighbourhood Policing Team said “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and those engaging in this behaviour will be asked to leave the area.

“We would encourage parents and carers to speak to young people about the impact of their behaviour, ask them where they are and what they are doing.

“Additional officers will be on patrol in the city centre area into this evening engaging with young people and addressing incidents of anti-social behaviour.”

Inspector Leather continued: “Unfortunately there were a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour last night on what should have been a great evening for the Carlisle community.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and those dispersed last night will be receiving a home visit from the neighbourhood policing team.

“Fireworks are extremely dangerous and can cause serious harm if not used appropriately, we are aware some of the young people were using bangers which were still causing distress to members of the public in the town centre.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...