Armed response after man allegedly carries knife around an Ambleside hotel

A man has been arrested after he was allegedly carrying a knife at a hotel in Ambleside in the Lake District.

Police were called to Lake Road at around 5:51pm on Sunday 5 November 2023.

Reports at the time suggested the man was reported to have left the area after the incident, and was seen heading to Windermere.

Officers searched a train at Windermere station in an attempt to locate the suspect, and deployed an armed response as a precaution.

They then arrested the 31-year-old at a pub on Lake Road in Windermere, on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody.

