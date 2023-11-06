A man who launched a vicious attack on his ex-partner having previously assaulted her son with a knuckleduster has been given a lengthy prison sentence and branded a 'dangerous offender'.

Nyle Tomlinson, now aged 29, from Workington, committed his first violent offence after he and the man argued over his treatment of the woman.

On 4 October 2021, Tomlinson used a weapon while attacking her son in the garden of her Maryport home.

Carlisle Crown Court heard on Monday that Tomlinson had disarmed the man of a knuckleduster before meting out prolonged and persistent violence while initially worried for his safety - but he accepted his actions had gone beyond self-defence.

The victim suffered multiple wounds to his face, head and arm, his coat was also sliced open and police who later interviewed Tomlinson noted swelling and cuts to the knuckles of his right hand.

Many months later, on 5 May 2023, while awaiting sentence for the earlier attack, Tomlinson had been asked to move out of the woman's house.

After Tomlinson reacted angrily during a phone call between the pair, he later went to the address and kicked the front door.

As the woman ran to hide in her garden, he followed and threw a can at his ex before dragging her along the ground by her arm and up some concrete steps.

The case was heard at Carlisle Crown Court. Credit: ITV Border

The woman suffered abrasions to her back, banged her head and described losing consciousness. Tomlinson then punched her to the head and body as she pleaded with him to stop.

"She sought help from a passing driver who effectively hid [the woman] in her car and smuggled her into her house up the street as the defendant searched," prosecutor Betsy Hindle told the court.

There had been a severe mental impact on the woman, who had suffered domestic violence at the hands of previous partners and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Her son, in an impact statement, spoke of his anxiety and physical scars after the attack on him. He also had to explain facial injuries to his children and described the trauma that a breakdown in the relationship with his mother had caused.

Tomlinson, of Darcy Street, Workington, admitted two counts of unlawful wounding and causing damage to the door and a window. The court heard he had previous convictions for serious violence, which included both an ear-biting attack and an intentional grievous bodily harm attack for which he received a four-year jail term in 2017.

Anthony Parkinson, defending, said the best mitigation he could put forward on Tomlinson's behalf was the fact he had pleaded guilty to the latest offences.

Judge Guy Mathieson imposed a prison sentence totalling 54 months for what he said were two "brutal" assaults.

The judge further ordered Tomlinson to serve an extended two-year licence period, deeming him a dangerous offender, with his eventual release being sanctioned by a parole board.

Judge Mathieson noted Tomlinson’s assertion that he was on a three-day drink and drug "bender" before attacking his former partner, and had no memory of it.

"I do not believe that, Mr Tomlinson. That is a coward’s excuse to try and avoid taking responsibility for what you have done," said the judge.

