A map has been created to show the location and frequency of mountain rescue callouts in the Lake District over the last four years.

Titled 'Mountain Rescue - Whatever the Weather', the entry was created by Hannah Wright - a Technical Relationship Consultant at Ordnance Survey.

It was then posted on social media as part of Ordnance Survey's annual 30 Day Map Challenge.

The image shows that, between January 2019 and July 2023, there were 2,154 callouts.

Hotspots include Scafell Pike, Langdale Pikes and Helvellyn.

Mountain Rescue England & Wales is made of a 47 volunteer rescue teams across eight regions. They are the Lake District, Mid Pennine, North East, Peak District, Peninsula, Yorkshire Dales, North Wales and South Wales.

There are also two associate teams, based in south west England.

Each are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, whatever the weather.

