A further eight people have received dispersal orders in Carlisle following incidents of anti-social behaviour involving bangers and fireworks over the bonfire night weekend.

Two dispersal orders had already been authorised. They give officers extra powers to ask individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return.

Inspector Andy Leather, from the Carlisle Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Over the weekend we have seen several incidents of anti-social behaviour, some of these included the use of bangers and fireworks aimed at members of the public.

"This is not only inconsiderate to those enjoying the festivities of bonfire night but extremely dangerous.

"Fireworks can cause serious harm if not used appropriately, and those engaging in this behaviour put people at risk of ham.

"The incidents we had seen over the weekend will not be tolerated and those dispersed last night and on Saturday will be receiving a home visit from the neighbourhood policing team.

They're also encouraging parents and carers to speak to young people about the impact of their behaviour.

Officers also carried out 13 stop searches on Saturday with one male found in possession of Cannabis and a number of fireworks.

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage has been released under investigation.

Any incidents can be reported online, by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...