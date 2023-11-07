20mph speed limit to be introduced in Annan

Dumfries and Galloway Council is implementing a 20mph speed limit throughout Annan.

The decision is in response to a decision made at December 2021 Communities Committee, a target in the National Transport Strategy (NTS2), and feedback from the public.

The temporary measure will see the scheme align with a national strategy for 20mph zones throughout Scotland.

Councillor Ian Blake, Chair of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Communities Committee said: “A 20mph speed limit for Annan will not only reduce vehicle speeds and accidents, but also make the roads and streets more attractive and safer for active travel and vulnerable user groups.

"Reduced speed limits are now recognised worldwide as a means to improve road safety and prevent collisions. Evidence has shown increasing support for 20mph speed limits from communities.

20mph zones have also been introduced in Stranraer. Credit: ITV

"In many places inappropriate speed limits make movement dangerous where people live, work and play, particularly for vulnerable road users such as children and elderly people.”

The aim is to support local communities and to deliver safer roads. This follows Transport Scotland's target to ensure all roads in built-up areas will have a speed limit of 20mph by 2025.

The 20mph scheme is set to remain in place for 18 months. Data will then be looked at and a decision will be made by a council committee as to whether or not to approve the 20mph speed limit permanently.

Councillor Jackie McCamon, Vice Chair of Communities Committee said: “We hope that the new 20mph limit in Annan will encourage more people to walk, cycle or wheel.

"20mph areas help to reduce the number of road accidents and make people feel safer while going about their day-to-day journeys. Our local towns and villages should be places where people are free to travel in ways that are safe, sustainable, healthy and fair.”

