Carlisle United's Jordan Gibson nominated for player of the month

Carlisle United's Jordan Gibson has been nominated for the Sky Bet player of the month award.

The attacking midfielder was in fine form throughout October, scoring five goals during the month.

That included a hat-trick in the 3-1 away victory against Bolton Wanderers, as well as, scoring the equaliser in stoppage time against Peterborough United and against Burton Albion.

Jordan Gibson was part of Carlisle United's promotion winning side at Wembley. Credit: PA

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2021 and has went on to make 118 appearances for Paul Simpson's side.

He has been nominated for the award alongside Wycombe Wanderers' Luke Leahy, Charlton Athletic's Alfie May and Portsmouth's Conor Shaughnessy.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.

Next up for Carlisle United is a home match against Bristol Rovers.

