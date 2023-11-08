An extensive deep cleaning project has been completed in Egremont.

The initiative was launched by Cumberland Council and aimed to get rid of dirt on pavements and pedestrian zones. The project wanted to improve the appeal of the area to residents and tourists.

The areas near to the memorial, underpass and the entrance of the West Lakes Academy were also included as part of the deep clean.

Due to the size of the area, dedicated crews used, the mechanical scrubbing deck, specialist jet washers and mechanical sweepers. Credit: Cumberland Council

Cumberland Councillor Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: "We are pleased that this deep clean initiative has been implemented across the Cumberland patch. We have now successfully undertaken deep cleans in Workington, Cleator Moor, Millom as well as Egremont.

“Enhancing the attractiveness of these town centres is excellent news for both the local community and our visitors.

“Initiatives such as the street cleaning programme shows Cumberland Council’s dedication to create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant area for all, and highlights a sense of pride and shows our commitment to put health and wellbeing at the heart of everything we do.”

