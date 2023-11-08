A Cumbrian MP is urging action to be taken following the delayed decision to dual the A66.

A planning decision has been paused as to whether work could start on upgrading the road.

Plans to dual the A66 would see journey times reduced, congestion eased and would make the route safer, campaigners say.

Dr Neil Hudson MP said: "I know I speak for all the communities along the A66 when I say that we need to progress with this dualling upgrade.

"For those of us who know all too well how many collisions and even fatalities take place along our stretch of the A66, we need this upgrade to make the route safer, ultimately help save lives, in addition to the economic benefits this infrastructure will bring to the region.

" I have been in close contact with the Secretary of State and Transport Ministers reinforcing just how important a positive decision is for us and will continue pushing hard for resolute action on the issue.

"I know a great deal of constituents have already written to me with their concerns and I will keep going on this."

