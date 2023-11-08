Penrith AFC's stand closed after fan falls through

The stand at Penrith AFC's stadium is closed after a fan fell through it.

The incident happened on 22 October during a match between Penrith AFC Ladies and Mancunian United.

Penrith chairman Brian Williams said: “At the Ladies game there was an accident – a young lad came through the stand.

“He was taken away to hospital and thankfully he was alright, other than suffering a bit of shock.

“But it flagged up the problem which has been an ongoing one for some time. We have to get something done about it.”

The incident happened at a match on 22 October. Credit: ITV

Penrith AFC's Frenchfield Park is owned by Westmorland and Furness Council.

A spokesperson for Westmorland and Furness Council said: “We have been made aware of an accident that occurred in the stand at Penrith AFC on 22 October.

“The council is in contact with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) over this incident and we have been liaising with Penrith AFC and the HSE.

“In the interests of public safety, on Friday, 27 October, the HSE served a health and safety prohibition notice to prevent access to the external seating area of the stand, pending the outcome of further enquiries."

