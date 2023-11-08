Two people arrested in Blackpool over dog theft in Carlisle

A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in Blackpool following the theft of a dog in Carlisle.

The incident occurred in Bitts Park in the early hours of Monday 18 October.

A two-year-old female Labrador and Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross named Zen became separated from the victim.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "A 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicions of robbery and remain in police custody."

