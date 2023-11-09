Major Lake District road closed in both directions following three vehicle crash

A major road in the Lake District is closed following a three vehicle crash.

The A591 is shut in both directions with Cumbria Police stating that the road will be closed for "some time."

In a statement Cumbria Police said: " We are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision on the A591.

"The road currently closed in both directions, with closures in place at Shenston, Plumgarth Roundabout and Brettagh Holt.

"The road will be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

