Cumberland Council approves permanent closure of Lake District road

Cumberland Council has approved the closure of a Lake District road as almost 50 protesters gathered to object the decision.

The council has decided to permanently close the U7003 at Thirlmere leaving some local residents disappointed with the decision.

Cumberland Council state that following on from Storm Arwen there is a risk to road users from rock and tree falls near Rough Crag.

In a statement Cumberland Council said: "United Utilities, in collaboration with a geotechnical team, conducted thorough assessments and determined that the hazards still pose a danger to road users. Cumberland Council conducted an independent review and agreed with United Utilities' findings. Consequently, due to the severe risk to public safety the road continues to be closed.

"The council has agreed to progress the making of the permanent order, to come into operation before the expiry of the temporary road closure on 11 January 2024, once a definitive response is received from the Department for Transport as to whether horse riders can be prohibited.

"We are actively pursuing United Utilities in respect of the works which are required to Rough Crag under the Section 151 notice which was served upon them over two weeks ago. We wish to reassure the public yet again that we want the road to reopen to all users as soon as it is safe to do so.

The U7003 at Thirlmere has been permanently closed. Credit: Jon Lambert

"Once all works have been completed by United Utilities in accordance with the Section 151 notice, Cumberland Council, as the Highway Authority will reopen the road to all users by removal of the traffic signs and revoking the restrictions."

Kevin Sayers from United Utilities said: "We completely understand the frustration. It's not great the road is shut. We understand people want to use the road as it is a beautiful road for cycling and walking. Everybody wants to use it.

"We want to support that by getting open as soon as we can. And as I said this week, we have our engineers on site with all of the bodies that need to be there to support that opening on that road."

Mark Hatton a local cyclist believes that the road should have been kept open.

He said: "I think we've seen some shocking behaviour on the part of the council. I think the proposal to permanently close the road along the west side of Thirlmere was both irresponsible and irrational.

"The council have explained to us over and over again that they have a statutory responsibility to act when a road is declared unsafe and yet the consequences of closing the road creates far greater risks to public safety. Vulnerable road users are now being forced to use the A591 a treacherous road. I think the public were excluded."

Markus Campbell-Savours from Cumberland Council said: "I think you won't find a councillor who supports the ongoing closure of that road at our full council last month, a number of speeches were made, and it's absolutely clear that everybody in all of the political parties is committed to seeing that road reopened."

