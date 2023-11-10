Liverpool man jailed after police find drugs worth over £100,000 in car on M6

A Liverpool man has been jailed for 33 months for drug offences in Cumbria.

Barry Simmons, 40 of Winifred Road, Liverpool pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court for of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (namely Cannabis resin and Amphetamine).

Officers stopped Simmons on the M6 northbound near Tebay on 15 August 2023.

When the vehicle was stopped, police seized 10kg of amphetamine, which had a street value of over £100,000 and 2kg of cannabis resin, which had a street value of between £10,000 and £20,000.

The seizure forms part of forms part of Operation Alliance - Cumbria Constabulary’s ongoing response to protect the county against serious and organised crime.

Detective Inspector Jamie Eaton said: “Simmons was carrying a significant quantity of drugs when officers stopped his vehicle.

“Today’s result shows the consequences that face those who travel into the county with the intent to supply drugs.

“We will continue to take robust action to target organised criminality in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at every level to ensure offenders are brought to justice”.

