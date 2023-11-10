Simpson targets win as Blues get set to host Bristol Rovers

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson believes his side have a "real good opportunity" this weekend as they get set to host Bristol Rovers.

The Blues currently sit in the relegation zone in League One, having played 16 league games so far this campaign.

Paul Simpson's side suffered a disappointing couple of results on the road in recent matches, falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Cambridge United and a 3-1 defeat away to fellow League One side Leyton Orient in the first round of the FA Cup.

Speaking about the loss in the FA Cup Simpson said: "I think when you go out of the FA Cup it is always disappointing. To go out in the first round is hugely disappointing.

Paul Simpson was disappointed to go out of the FA Cup in the first round. Credit: PA

"I think the biggest disappointment for me is the level of performance, that is what annoys me more. That is something that we can’t change it now. We have just got to move on.

"When you are out of all of the cup competitions, it is easy to say we have to focus on the league but that is what we have to do. We have to do everything we possibly can to start moving up the table and looking at the top half of League One instead of looking at relegation places."

Carlisle United will be without the services of midfielder Callum Guy for at least the next nine months. The 26-year-old was injured during the cup game against Leyton Orient.

Simpson said: "Players want to play games and unfortunately injuries just are the nature of the business. There is nothing you can do, we are no different to other clubs up and down the country.

"I am hearing left, right and centre about players picking up injuries. We are talking about football clubs that have much bigger medical budgets and much bigger staff and facilities that we have got but they are still getting injuries.

"There is a demand that is really placed on players and unfortunately they break when this is happening. We have had some bad luck, I accept that, it is the nature of professional football. We just have to move on and deal with it the best we can."

Simpson is looking for his side to claim all three points against Bristol Rovers. Credit: PA

Carlisle United have had an inconsistent start to the season so far. Paul Simpson's side have won just three of their 16 league games so far this season with Simpson targeting a win against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

He said: "We have to start this weekend that is for sure. We have had some really long trips and some difficult away games, some of them I have been pleased with, some of them I haven’t been pleased with.

"This weekend we have a real good opportunity against a Bristol Rovers side who obviously have had a bad run of results to make them change their manager. Andy Mangan has taken over on a temporary basis and has done a decent job so far.

"We have got to make sure we are absolutely at it this weekend, we have to start the game on the front foot, start it positively, use the enthusiasm and excitement of the home fans to go and get a level of performance that gets us three points.

Bristol Rovers have former Scotland striker Chris Martin in their squad. Credit: PA

“We have got to make sure we get our performance right. It is irrelevant what they have done so far and for me last weekend we talked about drawing a line in the sand and making sure we can move forward and be more positive and have higher expectations.

"This weekend is not about what we have done in the first 16 or what Bristol Rovers have done it is about how we go about it. We have to make sure we get our performance right, making sure we deal with the threats that Bristol Rovers have got but also using the threats that we have to come out on top."

Bristol Rovers have won five, drawn five and lost five of their league games so far this season. They have many experienced players in their side including former Scotland international Chris Martin and former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Scott Sinclair.

Paul Simpson said: "They are a good side, that is what I am expecting. I think they have got numerous experienced players, they have got talented players.

"Andy Mangan has kept chopping and changing in the games that he has been in charge so we are just going to have to wait and see what the team sheet throws at us. We need to make sure we get our mental side of it right and make sure we are prepared and ready for the start and go and do ourselves justice."

The January transfer window is slowly coming on the horizon for sides up and down the country. Simpson explains how he already has a list of targets and potential players he is looking to sign for the club.

He said: "We always have those lists. We have areas that we are looking to strengthen.

"Unfortunately when you pick up injuries like Callum’s that probably adds to another area we need to look to because Callum is going to be out for nine or ten months now. Well nine or ten months from the first week of surgery which won’t be until the first week of December.

The Blues have won just three of their 16 league games so far this campaign. Credit: PA

"We have got to make sure we cover all basis and we get the right players in to give us a fighting chance in the second half of the season."

Simpson spoke through the week at his frustration in the free agent market as he continues to try and improve his squad. He explained why he felt some players who still do not have club's following the expiry of their contracts in the summer would still not be keen on signing with the Blues.

He said: "I think there are all sorts of reasons. There are players who believe they should be playing at a higher level and are not prepared to drop down to League One.

"There is the location of where we are and maybe they think it is not the right location for them. I am a big believer as a professional footballer you should want to play professional football games, unfortunately it doesn’t always work that way.

"We are going to keep trying, I can’t criticise anyone because it is their life and their decision but we will keep doing everything we possibly can to try and get players into the club who are going to help us."

