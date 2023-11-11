Wreaths have been laid at war memorials in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and Cumbria, with a two minute silence held at 11am to mark the end of World War One in 1918.

Every year, a silence is held at 11am on the 11th November because the end of hostilities with Germany was declared "on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month".

Small ceremonies took place at towns in the south of Scotland, and at the Carlisle Cenotaph on Saturday. Larger events and parades are expected to take place across the region tomorrow (Sunday) on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths laid at the war memorial in Galashiels

Jim Brown, Vice Chairman of the Galashiels branch of the Royal British Legion, laid a wreath at the war memorial in the town centre this morning.

"It's important to come out and pay homage to our forbearers and ancestors, family, friends, who have all died in different conflicts throughout the world," he said."It's a mark of respect. It gives you a lump in your throat, especially during the silence. I've lost a few friends throughout the years and it can be hard at times. But I remember all of them today."

"We've got to keep it going because the generations are getting older and we don't want anyone to forget the sacrifices made," said Peter Stewart of the same branch."We need to get the younger generations involved and engaged, and it's great to see the Scouts and the Girl Guides, and all the different organisations carrying it on."