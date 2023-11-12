Remembrance Day events across the region honour the fallen

Parades and services of remembrance have taken place in Cumbria and the south of Scotland to pay tribute to those in the armed forces.

Entire communities including veterans, families, local dignitaries, and youth groups gathered in parks and town centres to mark Remembrance Day.At the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, the hundreds gathered at various war memorials across the region fell silent, to mark the end of World War One in 1918.

But today is not just about remembering those lives lost in conflict, but paying respect to those still with us and serving our country today.

Tributes left at the war memorial in Kelso on Remembrance Day

For the chairman of the Royal British Legion Kelso Branch, this is the most important day of the year."It's important to remember that people have died to give us the freedoms that we have today," said Harry Lodge.

"For me, for my comrades, even the people who haven't served but may have had family who served, it's the most important day.

"For for the likes of the British Legion and the Army, the Navy, the military - it's the most important day of the year. To just come out, commemorate, and remember."

Commander Chris Evans, the Senior Naval Officer on HMS Dreadnought in Barrow, was among those at the ceremony in Carlisle City Centre this morning.He said, "Remembrance for me gives us an opportunity to remember all those that sailed on the Eternal Patrol and never returned during all wars and conflicts.

" It's really important that as the affiliate at town Carlisle to Dreadnought, that we come here and represent the Royal Navy and remember all those that have have fallen."It's really great see the crowds out in their numbers today, really good to see all the services and the veterans represented, especially the young cadets and those people from the scouting associations, the enthusiasm in them reminds us all how important today is. "