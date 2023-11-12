Weather warning for Cumbria as Storm Debi hits

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and 'disruptive' winds on Monday 13th November.

Scheduled to cross Ireland before hitting Cumbrian coastlines, Storm Debi has the potential to cause poor weather conditions throughout the day.

The weather warning is in place from 4am to 6pm.

In coastal areas, "Injuries and danger to life" are possible from flying debris, and from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Cumbria Police is advising motorists to take extra care on the county's roads and to be prepared for the challenges the strong winds may cause when driving.

A spokesperson said, "The conditions may be particularly impactive during the rush-hour period in the morning, please take extra care and drive to the conditions."Officers are also asking drivers of high-sided vehicles to take particular care and to plan routes accordingly to the conditions.