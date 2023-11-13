A new £86 million Ministry of Defence storage facility is set to be built in Longtown.

The 75,000-metre-squared facility will create 300 new jobs in the north of England and a further 150 in Scotland.

The new facility will enhance the MOD's storage capabilities with the £86 million contract awarded to Glasgow-based construction and civil engineering company – McLaughlin & Harvey.

It is due to be completed by October 2024 and will support the armed forces in their operations. The facility will provide safe and secure storage for equipment used by all three services, such as engines and other large spare parts in the defence inventory.

John Farrow, DE&S Director Logistics and Support Operating Centre, said: “The new warehouse will provide the UK with additional modern storage facilities, building on the success of similar facilities in Donnington, that will ensure assets are available more rapidly to meet surges in demand.

"This contract represents a fantastic example of the progress we have made in developing and implementing fit-for-purpose facilities that is helping to accelerate our mission of equipping and supporting our UK armed forces today and tomorrow.”

The site will be called the MOD Distribution Centre (North) and will be built on a site on the Longtown estate. It will be the size of 12 football pitches.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, said: “I am delighted that work is being done at DM Longtown by McLaughlin and Harvey. Longtown is a hugely important, strategic facility and contributes much to the operational capability of defence.

"This work also highlights the number of people at the facility who work cross-border and that defence is a pan-UK business, involving contractors from right across the UK, to keep its people and allies safe.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said: “I welcome this multi-million-pound UK Government defence investment and the hundreds of jobs it will support in Scotland and Cumbria.

"This giant facility will help ensure kit used by our armed forces is stored in the best possible condition and can be deployed speedily.

"The Ministry of Defence invests more than £2 billion annually with industry and commerce in Scotland and this project is another great example of how such expenditure is growing the economy and creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country."

