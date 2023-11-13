Multiple flood warnings in place for Dumfries and Galloway

There are multiple flood warnings in place throughout Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the flood warnings due to expected high wind and rain.

The flood warnings are in place at Outer Wigtown Bay, Southerness Point and West Luce Bay South.

A flood alert has also been issued for the whole of Dumfries and Galloway.

In a statement SEPA said: "A combination of high tides and onshore winds means that flooding from the sea is expected along the coastline in Outer Wigtown Bay, Southerness Point area and West Luce Bay South.

There are numerous flood alerts in place in Cumbria. Credit: Environment Agency

"Wave overtopping is expected to affect low-lying parts of Garlieston and Isle of Whithorn. Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide between 1000 and 1230.

"Heavy rain will also affect much of the of the region on Monday. There is a risk of localised flooding of low-lying land and roads and localised disruption to travel are possible."

The Environment Agency has also issued multiple flood alerts for Cumbria.

In a statement they said: "Storm Debi is forecast to bring south-westerly force 11 winds and produce large onshore waves.

"After this tide‚ the weather is more settled and no further impacts are expected.

"We will continue to monitor levels closely and will close flood gates in the area.

"Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous. Plan driving routes to avoid coastal roads, which may be flooded."

