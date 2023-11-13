No trains as line closed between Dumfries and Sanquhar due to heavy rain

There are no trains running between Dumfries and Sanquhar with heavy rain causing flooding to the line.

Tickets are being accept on some bus routes between Dumfries and Carlisle.

On social media ScotRail said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Sanquhar and Dumfries, the line here is currently closed.

"Services here are unable to run, we will provide a further update on this as soon as possible.

"We have arranged for your tickets to be accepted on Stagecoach buses X76, X74, 43 & 343 between Glasgow and Dumfries. We have also arranged for Transpennine Express & Avanti West Coast ticket acceptance between Glasgow - Carlisle."

