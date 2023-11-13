Police appeal as Cumbrian man escapes from prison in Lancashire

An appeal has been launched after a Cumbrian man escaped from prison in Lancashire.

Paul Stuart Harrison, 41, from Kendal, absconded from HMP Kirkham on 29 October.

He had been serving six years and three months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He was sentenced in October 2022.

A Lancashire Police statement said: "He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with blue eyes, brown hair and a deep voice. He is unable to straighten his left little finger.

"He has links to Kendal, Carnforth, Morecambe and Lancaster."

