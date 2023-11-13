Today's meeting at Carlisle Racecourse has been cancelled due to heavy rain overnight.

An inspection took place at 8am on Monday morning following heavy rain overnight from Sunday.

Part of the track has been left unsafe for horses and riders due to the rain.

In a statement on social media Carlisle Racecourse said: "Today’s Graduation Chase Raceday has been abandoned following 8mm of rainfall overnight with heavy rain due throughout the morning, resulting in parts of the course becoming unraceable.

"All ticket purchasers will be refunded automatically, and all hospitality guests will be contacted by the team today."

