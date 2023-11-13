Three men have been arrested and charged after police recovered £40,000 worth of cocaine in Dumfries.

The men, aged 22, 23 and 37, have been arrested and will appeal in court at a later date.

On Friday 10 November Police Scotland officers stopped and searched a car on the A701 near Parkgate.

Cocaine worth £40,000 was recovered from the vehicle.

Officers also conducted the search of a property in Dumfries where further amounts of cocaine and cannabis were discovered.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “This recovery highlights our efforts to disrupt the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

"It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their local area can contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...