A bid has been submitted for funding to improve one of Cumbria's busiest roads.

Westmorland and Furness Council submitted plans to the Department for Transport (DFT) outlining their intentions to build a new 1.4km road on the A595 between Chapels and Grizebeck.

Westmorland and Furness Council shared its 'Final Business Case' with the DFT on Monday 13 November.

The council say the scheme would boost economic growth, reduce journey times, improve road safety and improve access to local communities.

Funding from the scheme will partly come from the council alongside the DFT and the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP).

A decision from the DFT is expected early in 2024 and if funding is secured the council say work will begin in Autumn 2024.

Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Assets said: “This is the first large road scheme for our new council and it demonstrates our drive to improving our connectivity between communities in our area.

“We are submitting our Final Business Case to the Department of Transport today and are hopeful for a successful outcome.

“We have worked hard to get this far and now we just need the funding to deliver this important improvement to the A595 at Grizebeck."

Alyson Armett, CLEP Board lead member for transport said: “CLEP has supported the proposed works to improve the A595 at Grizebeck with £2.24 million of Growth Deal funding.

"The LEP recognised the need to improve connectivity on the A595, particularly at key points including Grizebeck, to deliver on our growth ambitions and make it easier for businesses, employees and the community to travel around the county”.

“The LEP is committed to, and will continue to make the case for, investment in Cumbria’s transport and infrastructure to make sure that this meets the needs of our businesses and people.”

