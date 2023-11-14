Bronze Age ring from 900 BC to go on display at museum

A rare Bronze Age gold ring dating back to 900 BC is set to go on display in Whitehaven.

The artefact was discovered in 2019 by a local detectorist in West Cumbria.

It is the first find of its kind in the region and is thought to date back between 900 BC and 700 BC.

The display will be at the Beacon Museum from Saturday 18 November until June 2024.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “As a new council, we are already seeing the advantages of working together to support culture in Cumberland. The Beacon Museum and Tullie have worked in partnership to ensure this significant find, found in our area, stays here, and will go on show, on a rotational basis, in two of our museums.

“The Cumberland area is lucky to have a wide range of arts and cultural attractions.

“This joint acquisition provides more opportunities for our communities to see this amazing find and discover more about their local heritage.”

The Beacon Museum’s Customer and Visitor Experience Manager, Heather Holmes added: “The find will significantly enhance The Beacon Museum’s prehistoric and Bronze Age story of our area. The nature of the item, and its role as a showpiece object, will highlight the importance of the museum as a venue for sharing heritage with both the local community and wider tourist market.

“It will support the museum’s existing prehistoric and bronze age collections as it will be the first item made of metal from the period to enter the collection. It’s a must-see exhibit.”

The display will then go on show at Tullie in Carlisle from July 2024.

Tulle’s Head of Collections and Engagement, Anna Smalley said: “Since the Portable Antiquities Scheme began recording archaeological finds in 1997, only eight other gold objects from the Bronze Age have been recorded in Cumbria.

"The majority of Bronze Age material recorded originates in the south of Cumbria, making this Northern example really exciting for the local region.”

