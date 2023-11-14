Catch up on Representing Border 14.11.23

Play Brightcove video

Suella Braverman accuses the Prime Minister of betrayal in a scathing attack after being fired as Home Secretary. We ask the Scottish Secretary, if Rishi Sunak reshaping his government will help or hinder the Tories at the next election. Also tonight, businesses in the South of Scotland call for a more flexible approach to migration to help with staff shortages. And we ask the new information commissioner if the Scottish Government should be keeping all of its whatsapps.