Seven Cumbrian organisations awarded King's Award for Voluntary Service

Organisations across Cumbria and the south of Scotland are celebrating receiving the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

227 organisations in England have been awarded the highest honour given to local volunteer groups.

Previously, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. It was announced in February 2023 that the award would become The King’s Award.

It is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.

What organisations in Cumbria have received the award?

BEEP Doctors

The Cumbrian Federation of Young Farmers' Club

Susan's Farm

Kirkgate Arts and Heritage

Maryport Inshore Rescue

Maryport Solway Sea Cadets

Self-harm Awareness For All (SAFA)

Reacting to the news Dr Neil Hudson MP said: "I'm delighted to see so many exemplary local volunteer organisations in the heart of Cumbria, embodying the very essence of community spirit.

"This prestigious accolade reflects the unwavering commitment and selfless dedication of the volunteers who tirelessly contribute to the betterment of our community.

"Their commitment to volunteering not only enriches the lives of individuals but also strengthens the social fabric of our community and I am proud to represent and advocate for them in Westminster."

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Each year, millions of volunteers give up their time to provide care and support, and this award recognises those truly making a difference to the lives of others across the United Kingdom.

“It’s brilliant to see the King continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty and reward those who support their local communities with kindness and compassion. Congratulations to all those who have been awarded.”

In Scotland there were 20 organisations who received the award.

This included The Veterans Garden in Dumfries.

The garden is on the Crichton estate and supports veterans and their families – teaching outdoor skills, and offering friendship and mental health advice.

Mark Harper, spokesman for Veterans Garden Dumfries, said: "We are honoured and thrilled to receive this award. It will raise our profile and allow us to support more ex-service personnel and their families throughout the region."

In the Scottish Borders the Hawick Pump Track also received the award.

Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: “These 20 Scottish organisations showcase the incredible contribution voluntary groups make to communities.

“This award is well deserved recognition for all the incredible work that Hawick Pump Track does for local people. It is an immense community asset and I am delighted to see the organisation recognised.

“I’d like to congratulate all the award-winners of the first King’s Award for Voluntary Service, whose hard work and dedication has helped so many people in need across Scotland.”

