Roadworks to begin on London Road in Carlisle for nine nights

Roadworks are set to begin on a major road through Carlisle.

Disruption is expected on nine evenings on London Road in Carlisle.

The work is being carried out by Cumberland Council with their highways team implementing a carriageway inlay project to improve the quality and longevity of the A6. Ironwork will be replaced throughout the area, which will facilitate future maintenance. Additionally, a fresh set of road markings will be applied upon completion of the project.

The work will start on Wednesday 15 November and is expected to be completed by Monday 27 November.

The improvement works will take place during the evening between Highwood Crescent and Eastern Way.

A Cumberland Council statement said: "The improvement works will be carried out under a night-time traffic light system from approximately 6pm to 2am, each evening. The road will be accessible outside of these hours.

"If residents or businesses require access to their property, we kindly request that this is discussed with the Traffic Marshal who will be on site during the works, please be aware that there might be some delays accessing properties.

"Access will be maintained for emergency services during the works.

"Cumberland Council wishes to thank the community for their continued support and patience while improvements are made to the road network and apologises for any inconvenience."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...