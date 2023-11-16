A West Cumbria man has been jailed for subjecting his puppy to almost daily attacks before incinerating her corpse in a metal garden bin.

Nathan Thompson, 29, mistreated the young Collie, Daisy, so badly that she died before setting her body alight in an attempt to hide his crimes.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Thompson had brought home the dog shortly after moving into a terraced Cleator Moor property last year, during the sentencing hearing on 16 November.

Prosecutor Andrew Evans said neighbours had heard sounds of the puppy being abused: “Thuds and crashes followed by the distressing noises of the animal crying in pain. This went on for night after night."

Neighbours had described their deep distress at hearing banging, shouting and hearing the dog cry in pain “all the time”. One woman would sit on her back doorstep crying because the dog was being beaten.

Thompson was seen grabbing the puppy around its neck before dragging and pushing the head down into the grass and also to hose it down while it was tied up.

The noises of beating became more frequent and “most days” there would be a “bang and a yelp”.

Mr Evans added: “It is the crown’s case that the defendant, in rage and anger, repeatedly beat Daisy over the final few months of her life and that the beatings she received, either with punches, kicks or the use of the metal cage door, caused the puppy distress and injury."

Daisy died at an unknown time on 5 September 2023.

Later that day Thompson placed Daisy's body inside a metal bin before setting a fire which destroyed the body to such an extent that the veterinary post-mortem was unable to determine the exact cause of her death.

Two days later, neighbours found the remains of the body and alerted the police.

Thompson, of Melbreak Avenue, Cleator Moor, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

His denial that he caused the dog’s death — he claimed it escaped and was run over — was dismissed by a judge who heard evidence, including accounts from neighbours who had sought to intervene.

Recorder Julian Shaw imposed an immediate 27-month jail term, describing Thompson’s criminal conduct as “cruelty” and “sadistic” having used “significant force.

Before asking him, “What greater harm could there be to that animal than you killed it?

“You must have known, day after day after day what you were doing was grotesque.”

Thompson was banned from owning or keeping any animal for life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...