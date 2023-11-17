A man and teenager arrested as part of a Carlisle murder probe have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old from Carlisle and a 17-year-old boy from Appleby had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two 19-year-olds who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information from the public to assist with the investigation.

Timeline

Police understand Mr Taylor’s car travelled towards Carlisle on the M6 Southbound shortly before midnight on 17 October.

It is believed the car then headed in the direction of the Kingmoor South area of Carlisle at around 11:35pm.

There have been potential sightings of the car in the Yewdale, Sandsfield Park and Brough Road areas early on 18 October.

Police continue to carry out inquiries to narrow down the route Mr Taylor took.

His car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, was discovered in Langwathby at around 8:45am on Thursday 19 October.

