Nine men involved as football-related violence flared between rival Scottish supporters in front of bystanders including a child at a Carlisle pub have been given jail sentences by a judge.

Customers at Gallagher’s, Botchergate, watched on as the men — six Glasgow Celtic, and three people backing Edinburgh-based Hibernian now aged between 26 and 49 — brandished weapons including pool cues, threw missiles including balls and also exchanged punches.

Carlisle Crown Court heard CCTV captured all the violence which erupted at around 3pm on 23 October 2021, after the two groups became aware of each other’s presence.

The violence continued until police arrived and officers quickly restored order.

Distressed and shocked customers included a man in his 70s who began to cry, a mother and child of five to seven years who was removed from the premises.

The female publican watched the disorder unfold on CCTV. Her partner, who retreated behind the bar, recalled the Celtic group beginning to celebrate together.

“By this I mean they were hugging, cheering and chanting as if they had just won something or how I would describe like football fans celebrating a goal,” he stated.

The pub corridor was filled with broken glass and other debris in the aftermath.

Lawyers for the men — who have addresses in the Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and Galashiels areas — spoke of their remorse and shame at becoming involved in the violence, and outlined the impact on their families and employment.

Rosalind Scott Bell for McNulty, said: “Fortunately the incident was short-lived. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries caused.”

Andrew Whitson, aged 39, of Winston Place, Galashiels, and Sean McNulty, 44, of Glenure Loan, Edinburgh, were jailed immediately for 13 months; Steven Rintoul, 49, of East Main Street, Upall, West Lothian; for 11 months; Kieran Ewing, of Woodside Road, Raploch, and Morton, 28, of Oak Street, both Stirling, each for nine months; Hughes, 32, of Cecil Street, and Gerry, 31, Laurencecroft Road, both of Stirling, each for seven and a half months.

Currie, 26, of Brownsdale Road, Rutherglen, and 30-year-old Manley, of Royston Road, Glasgow, had 4.5-month prison terms suspended and must each complete 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Judge Michael Fanning told the nine: “An unpleasant, ugly incident. All of you acknowledge that.”

*All nine men were handed football orders banning them from watching their respective teams and attending all UK stadiums. They must also surrender passports when the Scottish national team plays abroad.