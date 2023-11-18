Police have said that the family and friends of a man who has been missing for over a week are "extremely worried."

Dane McGill, 53, was last seen in the Dalswinton area in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday 10 November, at around 12:30pm.

Police Scotland are now re-appealing for information which could help trace Mr McGill.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short grey hair and a beard.

Mr McGill is also said to walk with a stick, and is thought to be wearing a camouflage jacket and khaki-coloured trousers.

Chief Inspector Stephen Bell said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Dane’s welfare, and I know his family and friends are extremely worried.

“Our efforts to trace Dane are continuing, and we would ask anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch."

Officers are asking anyone in the area with

private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to review it - and contact them if you might think you have captured anything relevant that may assist in their search.

