15,000 people attend Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On

An estimated 15,000 people were in attendance as the Carlisle Christmas Switch-On event returned to Carlisle City Centre.

Chesney Hawkes headlined the event with a performance in Carlisle city centre.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson was also in attendance alongside saxophonist Vicki Watson. The event was hosted by local radio presenter Robbie Dee.

The event, organised by Cumberland Council, showcased local community groups and performers included Castle Carrock Primary School, Studio A Dance Company, Committed 2 Rock Community Choir and Newton Primary School.

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Abdul Harid and Chair of Cumberland Council, Cllr Carni McCarron-Holmes triggered the Christmas lights in the city centre.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “The Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On attracted thousands of visitors to the city. I’d like to thank everyone involved in making the event a success and for bringing some sparkle to the city centre.

“There are some wonderful festive events being organised in Cumberland this Christmas - including Taste Cumbria in Cockermouth and Carlisle’s Christmas Market. Please visit events in the Cumberland area and shop local. Our businesses need your support.”

