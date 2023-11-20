A project to improve Kendal town centre has received £13.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

The Heart of Kendal project, which includes town centre regeneration schemes and improvements to connectivity along the River Kent, has been provisionally awarded up to £13,476,700 through the third round of the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The investment will add to the work already going into the town through the Stramongate Public Realm Improvement Scheme, the Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme and improvements to walking and cycling routes along the River Corridor.

The project in Kendal is set to receive £13.5 million in funding. Credit: Heart of Kendal

Councillor Jonathan Brook, Leader of Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "We are delighted that our Heart of Kendal submission has been accepted and will be supported through round three of the government's Levelling Up Fund.

"A great deal of work has been put into the bid by Kendal Town Team partners. It is tremendously exciting to have that work pay off. We will now work to turn these ambitions for Kendal into a reality.

"These projects will make a real difference to the people of Kendal and all who come to the town. They will embrace the unique setting of our town, and use our built heritage and culture to enhance the town centre, to make it more attractive and accessible for living, working, culture and leisure."

What are the Heart of Kendal's plans?

Repurposing the Westmorland Shopping Centre to provide new education accommodation, creating a third campus for Kendal College.

Regeneration and reimagining Kendal’s historic Market Hall.

Renewal of Market Place and Kent Street to enhance public realm in the heart of the town.

Transforming the riverside path between Lowther Street and Abbot Hall into an active travel route connecting the River Kent to the town centre.

Cllr Brook added: "This Levelling Up funding in itself will allow us to do great things for Kendal but it also builds on and strengthens existing projects already under way.

The investment will build on the work already underway in the town. Credit: Heart of Kendal

"These include the Kendal Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), the recently-completed Gooseholme Bridge replacement, the Environment Agency-led Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme, which includes opportunities to improve the riverside corridor for the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists, and projects funded through the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, including public realm improvements scheme on Stramongate."

In Scotland there will be investment of £22.8 million invested to renovate historic buildings in Annan and Peebles and improve cycling and walking routes along the Clydesdale Way.

£13.7 million will also be invested to improve transport connectivity in Dumfries and Galloway, including new EV charging for cars, electric buses, improvements to walking and cycling routes, and new transport hubs in five towns in the region.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "It's fantastic news that these six locally developed projects in north, central and southern Scotland have been given the go-ahead.

An artists impression shows what Kendal could look like. Credit: Heart of Kendal

"Sharing £122 million UK Government funding, they will transform communities through improvements such as better, greener transport infrastructure and connectivity, regeneration of buildings and land and creation of education, business and employment opportunities.

"Our levelling up commitment to communities across Scotland so far stands at almost £2.7 billion. We are focussed on working with local partners to deliver the change that the country needs to put the UK on the right path for the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...