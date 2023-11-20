Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has dropped a massive hint regarding the takeover of the club.

The rumoured interest of American investment into the club has been gathering momentum in recent weeks. The Piatak family, who own Castle Sports Group, dropped a hint recently about the upcoming home match against Charlton Athletic.

Speaking regarding the match against Charlton Athletic, Carlisle United manager Simpson said: "The plan is to start picking up points as soon as we can. We have had a tough, testing time so far this season, which we expected.

"I do think though that there are some real exciting times ahead. Hopefully this week there is going to be some really big news about the takeover and if everything goes to plan then the club will be in a really strong position to be even stronger come the end of the season.

The Piatak family are rumoured to be close of their takeover at Carlisle United. Credit: Stuart Walker

“I can’t give a definitive answer at the moment. We are certainly hoping the early part of the week we will have some really good news.

"We are just going to have to wait and see these things are all in the hands with legals and the EFL. Everything has been ticked and we are just waiting for the nod to say that it has happened."

Simpson confirmed that he has been in discussions with the new owners and is optimistic regarding the future of the club.

He said: "We have been talking for the last couple of months on and off. Over the last week we have had a number of conversations over zoom and over the phone.

"The club is in a good position anyway but this change of ownership and the enthusiasm they are going to bring with new ideas as well I think the future is really bright for the club. We need to start getting results on the pitch to make the football look better."

Simpson and his side have been hard at work following no match at the weekend against Barnsley.

The Carlisle boss believes the extra preparation time was exactly what his side needed ahead of the Charlton Athletic match.

Carlisle United take on Charlton Athletic at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

He said: "We have worked all of last week and we have been training. We had a couple of days rest over the weekend and then we start back again on Monday.

"All of the preparation has gone into the Charlton game. What we don’t want to do is lose another opportunity to gain three points."

Simpson was speaking at the Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On. The Blues manager said: "It is the first time I have been to the event, so I am really looking forward to it. I can’t say I often come into Carlisle if I am being honest with you but looking out there so many people are there and it is great to see.

"I think it is what Carlisle needs to get as many people as possible into the city centre. There is definitely a good vibe out there tonight.

Asked if he would be taking to the stage with Chesney Hawkes, Simpson said: “No that would clear the crowds if I was to start singing. I am looking forward to hearing Chesney singing and it all makes for a good evening."

