13-year-old boy arrested for suspected threatening behaviour with a knife in a Penrith park
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for suspected threatening behaviour with a knife in a Penrith park.
The incident took place on 27 October in Castle Park in Penrith. The boy was subsequently arrested on Saturday 18 November.
In a statement Eden Police said: "A teenager has been arrested after an incident in Castle Park, Penrith on 27 October.
"Through CCTV enquiries at several premises and with help from the victims and Eden PCSOs, a suspect has been identified.
"A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday (18 November) on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and suspicion of threatening with a bladed article in a public place.
"He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
"No one was injured during the incident."
