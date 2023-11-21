A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for suspected threatening behaviour with a knife in a Penrith park.

The incident took place on 27 October in Castle Park in Penrith. The boy was subsequently arrested on Saturday 18 November.

In a statement Eden Police said: " A teenager has been arrested after an incident in Castle Park, Penrith on 27 October.

"Through CCTV enquiries at several premises and with help from the victims and Eden PCSOs, a suspect has been identified.

"A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday (18 November) on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and suspicion of threatening with a bladed article in a public place.

"He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

"No one was injured during the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...