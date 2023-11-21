Appeal for information as £20,000 worth of damage caused to wind turbine vehicle

Police Scotland are appealing for information following £20,000 worth of damage to a wind turbine transport vehicle.

The incident happened in the Scottish Borders with police saying that around 20 tyres were damaged to the vehicle which was sitting in a lay-by off the A7 just south of Selkirk.

The damage happened between 4:20pm on Sunday 12 November and 9:30am on Tuesday 14 November.

In a statement Police Scotland said: " It is estimated that around £20,000 worth of damage was caused to the vehicle.

"Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, possibly involving a white van seen in the area, is asked to call Police Scotland.

"You can contact 101, quoting reference 0576 of 14 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

