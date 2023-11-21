Carlisle United's Jordan Gibson wins League One Fans' Player of the Month Award

Carlisle United's attacking midfielder Jordan Gibson has been named as the League One Fans' Player of the Month for October.

Gibson was in fine form throughout the month and scored five goals for his side.

The 25-year-old was nominated for the award alongside Portsmouth's Colby Bishop and Conor Shaugnessy, Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May, Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes and Peterborough United's Ephron Mason-Clark.

Jordan Gibson has been in fine form for his side this season and has scored seven goals in 22 matches. Credit: PA

Throughout October, Gibson scored a hat-trick away to Bolton Wanderers and scored against Peterborough United and Burton Albion at Brunton Park.

Speaking to Carlisle United after picking up the trophy, said: "It’s always nice to win awards like these and this one is extra special because the fans have voted and helped me win it.

“The hat-trick at Bolton in front of that amazing away support was obviously the highlight and hopefully we can build towards putting on more positive performances during the rest of the season.”

