Workington man jailed for life for murder of his son

A Workington man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his own son.

Reece Kelly, 31, must serve a minimum of 18 years for killing four month old Dallas.

Georgia Wright, Dallas' mother, was also jailed for three years for child cruelty.

The 23-year-old was sentenced following an investigation into the death of Dallas who died on 19 October 2021.

Paramedics has originally responded to calls when Reece Kelly reported finding his son unresponsive.

Drugs were recovered from the property. Credit: Cumbria Police

The police investigation found that Reece Kelly had caused Dallas’ injuries by shaking him with significant force. One medical expert likened Dallas’ injuries to being consistent with those caused by a fall from a multi-storey building or a fatal road traffic collision.

A trial was held at Carlisle Crown Court after both Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright, of Hunday Court, Workington, denied any wrongdoing or involvement.

The court heard that Reece and Georgia failed to take Dallas to medical appointments, failed to provide adequate parental supervision and exposed him to harmful substances.

Georgia Wright has been jailed for three years. Credit: Cumbria Police

Detective Superintendent Jenny Beattie, who led the investigation into Dallas’ death, said: “Dallas was a four-month-old boy who was entirely defenceless from the actions of his parents, Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright.

“Any child, particularly one as young as Dallas, should have parents who care deeply for them and act in their child’s best interest at all times. Sadly, this was not the case for Dallas.

“There is never any excuse or reason to cause harm or distress to a child and I am pleased that both Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright have been held accountable for their actions.

“Both had numerous opportunities to take responsibility for what they had done, however right until the end they have both continued to act in a selfish manner.

“I would like to, once again, thank everybody involved throughout the criminal justice process in relation to this case. The evidence our investigation team uncovered has been expertly presented by prosecuting counsel Mr Richard Littler KC and Mr Tim Evans, and prepared by the Crown Prosecution Service. The jury, who listened to and assessed emotive evidence, have diligently conducted their role in reviewing the facts of this case and coming to their conclusion.

“Our role was to investigate what had happened to Dallas, to establish the facts and to bring any offender to justice. This has been a complex investigation, one which includes distressing detail on how two people could be so cruel to their child.

“I would also like to put on record my thanks to those in our investigation team. The work they have done has led to justice being secured for Dallas.”

Victoria Agulló, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a tragic end to Dallas’s short life.

“Dallas should have been safe with his parents whose duty was to love and care for him and protect him from harm.

“Both his parents let him down badly, their chaotic, drug filled lifestyle and lack of basic care is staggering.

“This is a case that will stay with me. I can only hope that those that loved and cared for Dallas can feel some sense of justice with the outcome of this case.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...