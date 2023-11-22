DONE DEAL: American investment group takeover of Carlisle United approved

Carlisle United have confirmed that an American investment group's takeover of the club has been completed.

Rumours had been building in recent weeks that the takeover was close to completion.

In a statement Carlisle United said: "Carlisle United Football Club can now confirm that following EFL approval, the ownership and control of the club has changed.

"The new owners of the club are Castle Sports Group, owned by the Piatak family from Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

"We offer them a huge Cumbrian welcome to Carlisle United.

"Everyone associated with the club is delighted and looking forward to a long and successful future together."

"We are delighted to have completed the takeover of Carlisle United Football Club," said Tom Piatak.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the club, and we are committed to investing in its success and building a bright future together.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the fans, staff, and everyone involved in making this transition a reality."

Mr Piatak added:"As we embark on this journey, we look forward to continuing engaging with the Carlisle United community and working collaboratively to achieve our shared goals.

"Together, we aim to create a football club that not only competes at the highest level but also serves as a source of pride for the local community."

Carlisle United's Paul Simpson hinted at the announcement of "some really good news" ahead of The Blue's match this Saturday. Credit: PA

In a statement on Carlisle United's website former Chairman Andrew Jenkins had this message for supporters alongside John Nixon, Steven Pattison and David Allen.

They said: "As we sign over our shares to new owners, we want to say a big thank you to all the fans, supporters and businesses who have backed and rallied behind the club and the board during the last 15 years.

“Like all football clubs it’s been a ride of many ups and downs both on-the-field and in the administration of the club. The support we been given in that time has been much appreciated.

“The early days were fraught with a legacy of little or no cash. Two trips to Wembley for the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final were hugely memorable, but they came along with a relegation from League One to League Two.

"After the flooding of 2005, the reoccurrence in 2015 was a particularly challenging time but from that adversity came some new beginnings. Attempts at takeovers followed (they always fell at the final hurdle due to lack of visible funds).

"More highs and lows on the field led to a play-off run in 2017. Last season saw a return to Wembley, a play-off final win and promotion back to League One.

“And now we hand over to new owners, the Piatak family from Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are very pleased they will take up the reins of the club as they’ve shown ambition, drive and focus to take Carlisle United to the next level. Not only that, they’ve been involved with the new EFL acquisition process since May which is a stringent set of requirements to ensure future ownership of clubs in the EFL are more protected from financial risk.

“We wish the Piatak family well and wish them good luck for the future. It’s been a pleasure working with them in the last 6 months and we are all confident the club is going into good hands.

“Finally, again, thank you all for the support over the last 15 years - we really have appreciated it.”

Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens paid tribute to the departing owners: “They have all worked tirelessly for Carlisle United and remain very passionate and life-long United fans. Much of what they have done has been behind the scenes, without seeking plaudits. They have preferred to stay in the background and just get on with the job.

“Being responsible for a club is never easy. It needs passion, determination, commitment and real resilience to keep going. They have demonstrated all of those qualities over a long period. In tough times, which inevitably come along from time to time, they have done whatever they could to keep the club pushing forward and help and support the club and all its staff.

“Andrew is unique in having his entire life so closely connected with the club and words can’t do justice to what he has given over a lifetime.

“Steven has always worked behind scenes in his own way, seeking nothing in return and always putting the club interest before his own.

“In my seven years here, John has been nothing but supportive to the staff and myself and is 100% Carlisle United through and through.

“David has always provided astute advice and brought an independent perspective to the club.

“They have always been upfront about the challenges of ownership, especially financially, and achieving progress. This has been upmost in their minds as they look to secure the future of the club.

“Part of the responsibility of ownership is making sure a club is left in safe hands. As the club is about to move into a new chapter, they have done all they can to ensure that too.

“From all at the club we wish them well! Thank you."

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson dropped a massive hint regarding the takeover of the club ahead of their match on 25 November against Charlton Athletic.

Speaking regarding the takeover Simpson earlier this week said: "I do think though that there are some real exciting times ahead.

"Hopefully this week there is going to be some really big news about the takeover and if everything goes to plan then the club will be in a really strong position to be even stronger come the end of the season."

Castle Sports Group, the group run by the Piatak family, also dropped a hint for supporters to attend the match this weekend on social media.

