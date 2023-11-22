Calvin Harris has been named as a headliner for Scotland's biggest music festival.

The DJ, from Dumfries, will play TRNSMT when it returns to Glasgow Green next summer.

Fellow Scot Gerry Cinnamon will also perform over the weekend of 12-14 July 2024.

Gerry Cinnamon last performed at the festival in 2018. Credit: PA

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.

“We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Other confirmed acts include Garbage, Sugababes and Rick Astley.

Presale ticket go live on 22 November from 5pm, with general tickets on sale on 24 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...