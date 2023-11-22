One of Carlisle United's former owners Michael Knighton has said he wishes the potential new owners of the club all his best wishes.

The controversial ownership of Mr Knighton saw him promise to deliver promotion to the top flight to English football 'in time for the millennium' when he took over in 1992.

He eventually sold his stake in the club in 2002 without managing to fulfil his ambitions.

The club is currently undergoing advanced negotiations with the Castle Group, a company set up by the Piatak family, led by Florida businessman Tom Piatak.

Michael Knighton has been speaking to ITV Border about the news.

He said: "Like any new owner of any football club Mr Piatak, et al, will be SO keen to quickly put their own stamp on things whilst also being thrilled at the prospect of operating the club.

"Of course, it goes without saying, that I wish the new owners every success.

"They will soon find out for themselves that owning a football club (at any level) presents its own unique challenges and they will inevitably face their own highs and lows but let's hope that they have the wherewithal to cope with everything that comes their way.

"It's quite interesting to see the recent upsurge in the interest in English football from across the Atlantic - one can only hope that these new owners of CUFC from the USA don't make the same mistakes and install the same business model as the owners from the USA of my other United.

"I'm sure , from what I have seen and heard so far, Mr Piatak seems to be a very level headed and genuine sort of individual so fingers crossed it works out for CUFC - an institution that is still very close to my heart.

"I wish all at the club every success going forward."

