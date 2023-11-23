Ben Stokes pulls out of 2024 Indian Premier League

Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The England Test captain, all-rounder has withdrawn to manage his workload and fitness.

Stokes, who grew up in Cockermouth, was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for £1.65 million last December but played only twice for the new franchise in the 2023 tournament due to injury.

He came out of retirement earlier this year to play in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Ashes after calling time on his 50-over career due to a demanding workload and concerns around a chronic left knee problem.

In a statement, The Chennai Super Kings management said they were supportive of Stokes' decision to miss the tournament, which will run between March and May.

He is due to have surgery ahead of England's five-match Test series with India, which begins in January, and he is expected to play in the T20 World Cup in June.

