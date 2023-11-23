A woman has been banned from selling animals for three years after admitting to selling dogs illegally.

Virgina Nelson, of Fellbeck View, Brampton, admitted to selling animals without a licence when she appeared at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on 15 November.

Ms Nelson pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act in what Cumberland Council described as the first case of its kind in Carlisle.

It follows a report she sold a six-year-old dog which was advertised as a one-year-old.

The buyer reported the dog had ear and skin infections, which a vet said could have been avoided with timely treatment.

Ms Nelson also sold a five-week-old puppy that was too young to be away from its mother and did not have appropriate vaccinations.

She was fined £140 by magistrates and ordered to pay £2,500 in costs and a £56 surcharge.

Ms Nelson was also disqualified from dealing in animals for three years.

Speaking after the case, councillor Bob Kelly, executive member for policy and regulatory services at Cumberland Council, said: “This illicit activity puts animals and buyers at risk.

"Anyone selling animals should be fully licensed to do so and must take the utmost care of their animals.

“I’m pleased to see that there was a successful conviction in this case. It sets a precedent that Cumberland Council will not accept poor welfare standards."

