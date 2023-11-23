Play Brightcove video

Watch Fiona Marley Paterson's report here, including Simon Rogan's top Christmas dinner tips.

A Lake District restaurant has been recognised as one of the best in the world.

Simon Rogan's L'Enclume in Cartmel is the first British restaurant to be named in La Liste's Top 100, which brings together the best places to eat worldwide.

L'Enclume is the North of England's only three Michelin-starred restaurant and serves a tasting menu made from ingredients from its own farm in Cartmel Valley.

Mr Rogan says the business, which opened in 2002, has been affected by the Cost of Living crisis because of the price of seed, running a farm and employment, but that chefs use every ingredient to the full to avoid waste.

He told ITV Border: "It's an amazing moment for British gastronomy, let alone for the food of the Lake District which we are a big part of.

"Lots of quality operators are coming here because they want a piece of the action, winning awards like this raises awareness around the world and hopefully, they're going to come in droves."

Mr Rogan also paid tribute to his talented team at Cartmel, describing the area as the "most amazing place to live and cook in the whole of the country."

