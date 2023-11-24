A 19-year-old man from Carlisle has been jailed for stabbing his victim with a pair of scissors.

Jordan Burgess, of Oaklands Drive, Carlisle has been jailed for two years and eight months by Carlisle Crown Court on 24 November.

The court heard that Burgess was at a property on Silloth Street, Carlisle on 3 March where he stayed into the early hours of 4 March before leaving and returning at 2:30am.

Burgess was asked to leave following his return by the property occupier but instead grabbed a pair of scissors from his waistband before lunging towards the occupier and stabbing him in the stomach.

Burgess punctured his victim's abdomen, lacerated his liver and caused internal bleeding.

Acting Police Sergeant James Gisborne said: "Burgess could have caused fatal injuries when he chose to arm himself with a pair of scissors and stab the victim.

"Any crime involving a weapon is taken seriously by both the police and the courts. There is no excuse for carrying a knife or bladed article and we will not tolerate it in our communities."

Burgess was also given a five year restraining order.

