Six people have appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on 24 November after a man and woman were badly hurt when a car was allegedly used as a weapon on a residential Carlisle street last month.

Police received reports of fighting in the street at Gloucester Road, behind Blackwell Road, in Currock, just after 6am on Tuesday 24 October where they found a man and woman with serious injuries.

These were described as “serious but not life-threatening," and both were kept in hospital for treatment and later discharged.

It has been alleged by a prosecutor that the man and woman were injured, suffering fractures, when a car was used as a weapon.

Police made a number of arrests in the aftermath and charged six people - five men and a woman - in connection with the incident.

Four defendants live in Carlisle: Craig Metcalfe, 42, of Silloth Street; Amy Farrell, 45, of Thirlwell Gardens; Stuart Kendrick, 41, of Ashness Drive; Michael Lowry, of Millholme Avenue.

Two are of no fixed address: Nicky Maxwell, aged 33 and Aaron Devaney, aged 35 .

All jointly face four charges. Two allege that they unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm with intent, to the injured man and woman.

A third charge alleges that each defendant assaulted a second female, causing actual bodily harm. And a further charge alleges affray.

Fi ve of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lowry's barrister asked that the charges not be put to him at this time so no plea was entered for him.

All of the male defendants have been remanded in custody. Farrell remains on bail.

A jury trial was listed and is due to start on 13 May, 2024. It is estimated that this could last around two weeks.

