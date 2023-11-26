A 76-year-old man died outside Palmerston Park following Queen of the South's match against Dundee United on Saturday.

The man was driving a Vauxhall Crossland when it collided with three pedestrians and two parked cars in the car park on Lochfield Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three pedestrians, a 46-year-old man and two 12-year-old boys were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement, Queen of the South football club said: "Everyone at the club is devastated with respect to the incident that took place in the Arena car park immediately following the end of today's match with Dundee United.

"Our thoughts are very much with those involved. We would like to thank everyone who helped, including the emergency services, stewards, personnel from both clubs and those supporters who stepped up to help. Thank you all.

"Situations like this certainly put football into perspective."

The club also postponed the Christmas market which had been scheduled to be held on Sunday at the arena.

They said: "Apologies to all our intended stall holders and customers. In the circumstances it would not be right to go ahead. We will advise on a rearranged date as soon as we are able. Thank you for your understanding."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car, three pedestrians and two parked cars in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries shortly after 5.50pm on Saturday, 25 November.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

